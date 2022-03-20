Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) versus AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Head to Head Contrast

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has a beta of -1103.44, indicating that its stock price is 110,444% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AppHarvest and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.22%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,836.31% -27.63% -21.59% Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million 69.74 -$166.19 million ($1.72) -3.63 Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest.

Summary

AppHarvest beats Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. engages in growing and processing macadamia nuts. It processes and markets macadamia nuts in-shell and bulk kernel form. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

