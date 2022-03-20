HC Wainwright Lowers BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $22.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,147 shares of company stock worth $464,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $26,681,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.