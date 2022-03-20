HC Wainwright Lowers Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Price Target to $6.00

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 328.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Focus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus in the third quarter worth $147,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

