HC Wainwright Lowers Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Price Target to $6.00

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 328.57% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of EFOI opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.93. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.
About Energy Focus (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
