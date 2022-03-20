Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

