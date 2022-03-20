Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 366,163 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

