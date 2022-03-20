Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $669,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 127,337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

