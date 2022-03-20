Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $53.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.20 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $60.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $217.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $225.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $241.63 million, with estimates ranging from $237.10 million to $244.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.27 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 84,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 46,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79,190 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFWA opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $890.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.66. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

