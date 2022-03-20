Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

