Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.86. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $122,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,994 shares of company stock valued at $380,565 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $3,377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after buying an additional 487,428 shares during the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

