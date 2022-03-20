HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives C$2.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.26.

HEXO has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. ATB Capital raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get HEXO alerts:

TSE HEXO opened at C$0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.02.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.