HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives C$2.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXOGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.26.

HEXO has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. ATB Capital raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

TSE HEXO opened at C$0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About HEXO (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for HEXO (TSE:HEXO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.