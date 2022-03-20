Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $51.09 on Friday. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.50.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

