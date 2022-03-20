High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.25 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

HITI opened at $4.48 on Friday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46.

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 1,959,677 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

