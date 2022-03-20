HighMark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

