Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.17

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $11.79. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 2,732,434 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $215,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

