HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

HRT stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. HireRight has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

