HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) PT Lowered to C$30.50

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.75 to C$30.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HLTRF opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

About HLS Therapeutics (Get Rating)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.