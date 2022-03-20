HOPR Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. One HOPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $26.68 million and $605,404.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HOPR

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

