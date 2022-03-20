Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in AT&T by 58.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

