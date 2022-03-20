HUYA (HUYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. HUYA has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $25.67.
A number of analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.
About HUYA (Get Rating)
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
