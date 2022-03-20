HUYA (HUYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. HUYA has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HUYA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HUYA by 849.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HUYA by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HUYA by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.