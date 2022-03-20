I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.0488 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $949,375.99 and approximately $8,137.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00260631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004885 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00034078 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.12 or 0.00775285 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,468,978 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

