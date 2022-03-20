IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.14. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 83,267 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)
