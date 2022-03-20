IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,513,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 83,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

NYSE:CFG opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

