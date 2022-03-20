IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,016 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Masco by 66.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 58.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

