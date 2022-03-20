IBM Retirement Fund Sells 793 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

BURL opened at $197.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.61 and its 200-day moving average is $261.07.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

