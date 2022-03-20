IBM Retirement Fund Sells 8,473 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

