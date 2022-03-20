IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH stock opened at $343.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.65 and a 52 week high of $344.68.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

