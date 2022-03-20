ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICUI stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.99. 328,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,881. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ICU Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

