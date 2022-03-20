IDOX (LON:IDOX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 78 ($1.01) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IDOX opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.85) on Friday. IDOX has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £291.67 million and a PE ratio of 24.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IDOX Company Profile

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

