Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.58. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

