Infinitecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.37 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and approximately $318.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,021 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

