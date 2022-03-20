Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$31.50

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Information Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of ISV opened at C$22.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$398.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.94. Information Services has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.03.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

