Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Shares Down 17.2%

Shares of Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) fell 17.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTI)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibitor Therapeutics (INTI)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.