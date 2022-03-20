Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INBX. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Inhibrx has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $985.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%. Research analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.