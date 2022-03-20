Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Buys A$190,806.92 in Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Rating) insider Tony Pitt bought 206,501 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$190,806.92 ($137,271.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

360 Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.