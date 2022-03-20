Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $163.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.