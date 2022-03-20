Insider Buying: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Purchases $36,750.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRVS opened at $1.76 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRVS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $68,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $290,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $79,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $16,589,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $18,147,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

