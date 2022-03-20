Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $49,462.50 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50.
- On Friday, January 14th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00.
Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 114,519 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 164,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.