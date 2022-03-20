Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$25,126.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$25,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,853,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,003,136.10.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total transaction of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total transaction of C$380,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total transaction of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total transaction of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14.

CNQ stock opened at C$76.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$35.83 and a one year high of C$79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

