Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $271,000.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CIEN opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,725,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

