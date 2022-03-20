Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Sells $346,075.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CONMED stock opened at $145.21 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $117.62 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.64.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CONMED by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CONMED by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

