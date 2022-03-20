Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells $42,982.12 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 218 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $5,862.02.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

