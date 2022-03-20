Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $28,701.64 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $28,701.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $443,014.26.

Shares of PI opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

