Insider Selling: National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO Sells $428,800.00 in Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

G. Timothy Laney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Bank by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in National Bank in the second quarter worth $566,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

