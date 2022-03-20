Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $158,272.20 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.86 and a 200-day moving average of $219.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

