Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 657 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $131,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $238.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.08 and a 200 day moving average of $235.39. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 163.58, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.14.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after buying an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 120.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after buying an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

