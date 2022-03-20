Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $316,772.56 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65.

On Monday, March 7th, Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

