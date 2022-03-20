Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $181.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.00. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

