Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Sells C$285,077.30 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$285,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,551,976.99.

TSE WPM opened at C$60.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$64.63. The firm has a market cap of C$27.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

