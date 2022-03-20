Insight Folios Inc Buys 1,333 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,054,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,267,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,874,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,488 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

