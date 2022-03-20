Insight Folios Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Clorox by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Clorox by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Clorox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $152.13.

CLX opened at $133.83 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $162.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

